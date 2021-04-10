Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato dressing with tuna salad.

Ingredients For Dressing:

3 plum tomatoes chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup tomato juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoon sugar

¼ cup olive oil

Ingredients For tuna salad:

2 - 6 ounce cans tuna in water drained and squeezed dry

½ cup chopped tomato

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Instructions:

In a food processor fitted with the metal blade, place all of the dressing ingredients. Set to chop for 1-2 minutes or until everything is fully incorporated and forms the consistency of a salad dressing.

Combine all tuna salad ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl. Stir well and check seasoning.

Pour ¾ of the dressing onto the tuna until it is fully coated.

Add additional dressing, if desired, or reserve the rest for future use.

Refrigerated dressing may be held for up to 1 week. Serve with salad greens or as a sandwich.

This recipe makes four to six servings.