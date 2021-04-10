Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato dressing with tuna salad.
Ingredients For Dressing:
- 3 plum tomatoes chopped
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup tomato juice
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoon sugar
- ¼ cup olive oil
Ingredients For tuna salad:
- 2 - 6 ounce cans tuna in water drained and squeezed dry
- ½ cup chopped tomato
- ½ cup diced celery
- ½ cup diced red onion
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Instructions:
In a food processor fitted with the metal blade, place all of the dressing ingredients. Set to chop for 1-2 minutes or until everything is fully incorporated and forms the consistency of a salad dressing.
Combine all tuna salad ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl. Stir well and check seasoning.
Pour ¾ of the dressing onto the tuna until it is fully coated.
Add additional dressing, if desired, or reserve the rest for future use.
Refrigerated dressing may be held for up to 1 week. Serve with salad greens or as a sandwich.
This recipe makes four to six servings.