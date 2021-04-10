taste of today

Tomato Dressing with Tuna Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato dressing with tuna salad.

Ingredients For Dressing:

  • 3 plum tomatoes chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup tomato juice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ cup olive oil

Ingredients For tuna salad:

  • 2 - 6 ounce cans tuna in water drained and squeezed dry
  • ½ cup chopped tomato
  • ½ cup diced celery
  • ½ cup diced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Instructions:

In a food processor fitted with the metal blade, place all of the dressing ingredients. Set to chop for 1-2 minutes or until everything is fully incorporated and forms the consistency of a salad dressing.

Combine all tuna salad ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl. Stir well and check seasoning.

Pour ¾ of the dressing onto the tuna until it is fully coated.

Add additional dressing, if desired, or reserve the rest for future use.

Refrigerated dressing may be held for up to 1 week. Serve with salad greens or as a sandwich.

This recipe makes four to six servings.

