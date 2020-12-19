Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato soup.
Ingredients:
- 2 28-ounce cans of tomatoes
- 1/2 cup of cream
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of paprika
- 1 tablespoon of onion powder
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce
- A couple dashes of Tabasco sauce
Instructions:
- Pour canned tomatoes into a large soup pot and bring to a simmer.
- Add the cream, minced garlic, salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, honey, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco. Cook for about 10 to 12 minutes.
- Puree with your immersion blender until smooth.
- Garnish with toasted croutons, Parmesan cheese or a grilled cheese sandwich.
This recipe makes about eight to ten portions.