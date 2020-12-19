Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato soup.

Ingredients:

2 28-ounce cans of tomatoes

1/2 cup of cream

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 tablespoon of onion powder

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce

A couple dashes of Tabasco sauce

Instructions:

Pour canned tomatoes into a large soup pot and bring to a simmer.

Add the cream, minced garlic, salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, honey, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco. Cook for about 10 to 12 minutes.

Puree with your immersion blender until smooth.

Garnish with toasted croutons, Parmesan cheese or a grilled cheese sandwich.

This recipe makes about eight to ten portions.