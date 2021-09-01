Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato tuna salad.

Ingredients for the dressing:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

3 plum tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup of red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of mustard

1/4 cup of tomato juice

1/4 cup of olive oil

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

2 teaspoons of sugar

Ingredients for the tuna:

2 6-ounce cans of tuna in water, drained and squeezed dry

1/2 cup of diced red onion

1/2 cup of diced celery

1/2 cup of chopped tomato

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

Instructions:

In a food processor fitted with the metal blade, place the plum tomatoes (chopped), red wine vinegar, mustard, tomato juice, olive oil, salt and sugar.

Pulse to get it started then blend to desired texture, leaving tomatoes intact, if wanted.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine the tuna, red onion, celery, tomato and parsley.

Carefully fold the dressing into the tuna to keep it chunky.

Check seasoning and adjust as necessary.

This recipe makes six servings.