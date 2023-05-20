Chef Chris Prosperi is sharing his favorite recipe for a tuna tortilla.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

4 large eggs

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

Tabasco to taste

2 tablespoons of parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

1 5-ounce can of tuna, fully drained

Instructions:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Place the oil into a 12-inch non-stick sauté pan over medium-low heat. While heating the pan, whisk the eggs in a large mixing bowl.

Add the pepper, salt, Tabasco, parsley, cornstarch and tuna. Whisk to fully combine.

Pour the egg mixture into the pan then spread evenly with a fork.

Cover, then cook for 5-7 minutes on medium-low heat. Loosen the edges of the tortilla with a rubber spatula then carefully flip.

Cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Slide onto a cutting board, cut into wedges then serve.

This recipe makes two portions.