Tuna Tortilla

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Tuna Frittata
Metro Bis

This recipe makes two portions.  

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 large eggs
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • Tabasco to taste
  • 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • One 5-ounce can of tuna, fully drained

Instructions

  1. Place the oil into a 12-inch nonstick sauté pan over medium-low heat.
  2. While heating the pan, whisk the eggs in a large mixing bowl.
  3. Add the pepper, salt, Tabasco, parsley, cornstarch and tuna. Whisk to fully combine.
  4. Pour the egg mixture into the pan, then spread evenly with a fork.
  5. Cover, then cook for 5 to 7 minutes on medium-low heat.
  6. Loosen the edges of the tortilla with a rubber spatula, then carefully flip.
  7. Cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes.
  8. Slide onto a cutting board, cut into wedges, then serve.

