Tuna Tortilla

This recipe makes two portions.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 large eggs
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- Tabasco to taste
- 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- One 5-ounce can of tuna, fully drained
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Place the oil into a 12-inch nonstick sauté pan over medium-low heat.
- While heating the pan, whisk the eggs in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the pepper, salt, Tabasco, parsley, cornstarch and tuna. Whisk to fully combine.
- Pour the egg mixture into the pan, then spread evenly with a fork.
- Cover, then cook for 5 to 7 minutes on medium-low heat.
- Loosen the edges of the tortilla with a rubber spatula, then carefully flip.
- Cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes.
- Slide onto a cutting board, cut into wedges, then serve.