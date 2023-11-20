Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for turkey and egg tortilla pie.

Ingredients:

3 10-inch flour tortillas, trimmed to 9 inches

2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

6 eggs, scrambled and cooled

1 cup of cooked turkey, chopped

2 cups of assorted leftover vegetables (We used peas and Brussels sprouts in this recipe.)



Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line the bottom of a 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper that is trimmed to fit. Place one tortilla on top of the paper then sprinkle a thin layer of cheese.

Evenly spread half of the scrambled eggs, cooked turkey and assorted cooked vegetables over the cheese. Add another sprinkle of cheese then place the second tortilla on top.

Repeat the process with more cheese followed by the remaining eggs, turkey, vegetables and another small amount of cheese. Finish with the last tortilla and the remaining cheese.

Place uncovered in a preheated 425 degree oven for 12-15 minutes or until the cheese is toasted brown. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Flip the tortilla pie over onto a cutting board, remove the paper, slice into wedges and serve.

This recipe makes 8-10 servings.