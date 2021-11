6 new England hot dog bun

6 slices turkey breast

6 strips bacon cooked crispy

6 slices fresh tomato cut in half

2 cups shredded lettuce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

Toast the buns and set them aside. Take one bun and spread mayo on the inside of the bun. Then place one slice of turkey inside the bun. Top with the strip of bacon and the fresh tomato. Finish with the shredded lettuce.