Turkey-Vegetable Frittata

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup chopped turkey

3/4 cooked vegetables

6 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2-4 dashes Tabasco sauce

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375F degrees. Heat a non-stick 10-inch saute pan over medium-high heat.

Add the oil and toss in the chopped turkey. Sear turkey for 1 minute then add the cooked vegetables.

Next, whip together the eggs, kosher salt and Tabasco sauce. Pour the eggs into the pan and mix until the eggs are set.

Clean the edge of the pan with a rubber spatula or kitchen towel.

Top with cheddar cheese, place in preheated oven and bake for 8-10 minutes or until the cheese melts and the egg starts to puff.

Transfer to a serving plate and cut into six wedges.