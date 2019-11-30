Turkey-Vegetable Frittata

By Chef Chris Prosperi

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup chopped turkey
  • 3/4 cooked vegetables
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2-4 dashes Tabasco sauce
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375F degrees. Heat a non-stick 10-inch saute pan over medium-high heat.

Add the oil and toss in the chopped turkey. Sear turkey for 1 minute then add the cooked vegetables.

Taste Of Today

taste of today Dec 8

Really Good and Simple Cream Puffs

Chef Dec 1

Skillet of Potato Skins With Turkey, Sweet Onion and Cheddar Cheese

Next, whip together the eggs, kosher salt and Tabasco sauce. Pour the eggs into the pan and mix until the eggs are set.

Clean the edge of the pan with a rubber spatula or kitchen towel.

Top with cheddar cheese, place in preheated oven and bake for 8-10 minutes or until the cheese melts and the egg starts to puff.

Transfer to a serving plate and cut into six wedges.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us