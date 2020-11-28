taste of today

Turkey-Vegetable Frittata

Now that Thanksgiving is over, Chef Chris Prosperi thought it would be fun to give you a recipe for some of the leftovers.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon of oil
  • 1 cup of chopped turkey
  • 3/4 cups of cooked vegetables
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/4 cup of milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 2-4 dashes of Tabasco sauce
  • 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Heat a non-stick 10-inch sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Add the oil and toss in the chopped turkey. Sear the turkey for one minute and then add the cooked vegetables.

Next, whip together the eggs, salt and Tabasco sauce. Pour the eggs into the pan and mix until the eggs are set.

Clean the edge of the pan with a rubber spatula or kitchen towel.

Top with cheddar cheese and then place in the preheated oven. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the cheese melts and the egg start to puff.

Transfer to a serving plate and cut into six wedges.

