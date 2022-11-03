Vegetarian “Bolognaise”

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups onion, small dice

1 cup carrot, small dice

1 cup celery, small dice

3-4 cloves garlic, smashed and chopped

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 package about 12 ounces meat substitute crumbles

1 cup red wine

1 quart prepared tomato sauce

Garnish with optional sour cream

Heat the oil in a large sauce pot on medium high heat. Add the onions, carrots and celery, then cook for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are soft. Mix in the garlic, cook for 1 minute. Add the paprika, and cook for another minute. Fully incorporate the tomato paste, meat substitute crumbles, and red wine. Pour in red wine and reduce the mixture until syrupy. Pour in the tomato sauce. Turn the heat to low, and simmer for 25-35 minutes. Toss with cooked pasta and serve.

Makes 3 quarts