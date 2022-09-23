White Bean, Ham & Vegetable Salad

1 15.5 ounce can cannellini beans, drained

1 15.5 ounce can pink or red beans, drained

1 8 ounce ham steak, diced

3 stalks celery, diced

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 English cucumber, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup prepared Italian dressing

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Place the beans in a large mixing bowl. Add the ham, celery, tomatoes, pepper, cucumber, and jalapeno. Mix well, taste, then season with salt and pepper. Incorporate the dressing and cheese with the rest of the mixture. Let sit for 15-20 minutes for flavors to combine. Mix then serve.

Makes 3 quarts.