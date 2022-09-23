taste of today

White Bean, Ham & Vegetable Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi

Chris Prosperi
  • 1 15.5 ounce can cannellini beans, drained
  • 1 15.5 ounce can pink or red beans, drained
  • 1 8 ounce ham steak, diced
  • 3 stalks celery, diced
  • 2 plum tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1 English cucumber, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 cup prepared Italian dressing
  • 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Place the beans in a large mixing bowl. Add the ham, celery, tomatoes, pepper, cucumber, and jalapeno. Mix well, taste, then season with salt and pepper. Incorporate the dressing and cheese with the rest of the mixture. Let sit for 15-20 minutes for flavors to combine. Mix then serve.

Makes 3 quarts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipes
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us