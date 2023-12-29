Whole roasted cauliflower

1 head cauliflower, trimmed of leaves

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup tahini (sesame paste)

1/4 cup lemon juice

3 tablespoons cold water, as needed

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Fill a large pot 3/4 of the way with water and bring to a boil. Carefully place the cauliflower in the pot and simmer for 6-7 minutes. Remove from water, place on a baking sheet and allow to cool and dry. Thoroughly coat with olive oil, then sprinkle with salt. Place in preheated 450-degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, rotate 180 degrees, and place the pan back in the oven for another 20 minutes or until the cauliflower is browned.

Place the tahini in a medium mixing bowl and whisk in the lemon juice. Add 2 tablespoons of water and continue mixing. Add the garlic, followed by 1 tablespoon of water to create a sauce. Remove the cauliflower from oven and fully coat with the sauce by using a ladle. Serve warm.

Makes 4 servings.