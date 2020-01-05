Winter “Taboulleh” Salad of Wheat, Kale and Butternut Squash

1 cup of bulgar wheat - cracked wheat (available in rice section of supermarket)

2 cups of cold water

1 1/4 cups of diced butternut squash - cut in 1/2" pieces

3 Tbsp. canola oil

2 cups finely chopped kale - blanch in boiling water, drain, cool, squeeze out

1/4 cup finely diced sweet onions

3 Tbsp. white balsamic vinegar

6 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

To taste kosher salt, black pepper and sugar

Place wheat in bowl, add enough cold water to cover the wheat by a half inch. (The amount may vary depending on the size of the bowl.)

Cover and sit at room temperature for an hour or longer to rehydrate. The wheat should no longer have a crunch.

Place the butternut squash in a bowl, drizzle with the canola oil and toss to evenly coat. Season lightly to taste with salt, black pepper and sugar if desired.

Lay out on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast in a pre-heated 375˚F oven for about 25 minutes or until tender. Reserve at room temperature.

When wheat is softened and most of the liquid is absorbed, gather the wheat and squeeze out any extra liquid if necessary without mashing the wheat. Fluff up with a fork.

Gently stir in the kale, onions, butternut squash, vinegar and olive oil. Toss to evenly coat the ingredients with the dressing.

Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Enjoy!

This recipe serves four people.

