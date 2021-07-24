taste of today

Yolélé Fonio

A great and healthy meal fit for an Olympic athlete!

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for a Yolélé Fonio.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups water½ cup small diced red onion
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 cup Yolélé fonio (or other brand NOT parboiled)
  • ½ cup diced red onion
  • 1 cup diced plum tomato
  • 1 cup diced cucumber
  • 1 bunch parsley chopped
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

On high heat in a medium pot, bring the water, pinch of salt, and fonio to a rolling boil. Cover with a tight fitting lid. Turn bummer to lowest setting and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Remove lid and fluff with a fork.

. Then add the diced red onion, diced cucumber, diced tomato and chopped parsley. Mix well.

Pour in the olive oil and lemon juice continuing to mix. Season with salt and pepper and let sit for 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

Place into a large serving bowl and enjoy at room temperature. Serve with chicken, fish, shrimp, tofu, or other protein.

This recipe serves 4.

