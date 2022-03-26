Zucchini Panzanella

- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion, peeled and diced
- 1 cup diced peeled carrots
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 6 medium zucchini, chopped into 3/4-inch pieces
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 tablespoon brown mustard
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 cups Italian seasoned croutons
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and carrot, then cook until lightly browned -- about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in zucchini and salt. Continue cooking until lightly browned, approximately 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in mustard seed, curry, mustard, and balsamic vinegar. Once the zucchini is fully coated, and cooked but still firm, transfer to a large serving bowl. Mix with the croutons, black pepper, and basil. Serve at room temperature. Serves 6 to 8.