Zucchini Panzanella

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, peeled and diced

1 cup diced peeled carrots

2 cloves garlic, chopped

6 medium zucchini, chopped into 3/4-inch pieces

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1 tablespoon brown mustard

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 cups Italian seasoned croutons

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and carrot, then cook until lightly browned -- about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in zucchini and salt. Continue cooking until lightly browned, approximately 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in mustard seed, curry, mustard, and balsamic vinegar. Once the zucchini is fully coated, and cooked but still firm, transfer to a large serving bowl. Mix with the croutons, black pepper, and basil. Serve at room temperature. Serves 6 to 8.