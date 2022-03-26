taste of today

Zucchini Panzanella

Chris Prosperi
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large onion, peeled and diced
  • 1 cup diced peeled carrots
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 6 medium zucchini, chopped into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon brown mustard
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 cups Italian seasoned croutons
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and carrot, then cook until lightly browned -- about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in zucchini and salt. Continue cooking until lightly browned, approximately 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in mustard seed, curry, mustard, and balsamic vinegar. Once the zucchini is fully coated, and cooked but still firm, transfer to a large serving bowl. Mix with the croutons, black pepper, and basil. Serve at room temperature. Serves 6 to 8.

