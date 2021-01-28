Cheshire Bookstore Aims to Help Young People Gain Work Experience

There’s a new bookstore in Cheshire that’s helping members of our community blossom.

Re-read Books & More opened in November. The used book and specialty shop gives young adults with intellectual disabilities on-the-job work training, experience that’s been even harder to get during a pandemic.

“I worked at a hospital and they first furloughed me from March to July and then they eliminated my job,” said Re-Read Books associate Bobby Anthony.

The Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation supported the creation of the store after their executive director, Hope Reinhard, came up with the idea.

“Hope felt like a lot of special needs kids in the community weren’t able to get the chance to get a job and get trained properly,” said Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation board member Bill Costello.

“We hope that someday that they’ll not just work here, but they can go on to learn some skills here, but go onto other jobs and other careers,” he continued.

Skills his daughter Andrea Costello loves learning.

“It’s been helping me work the cash register and everything," she said.

From sorting, cleaning, and organizing books, the volunteer associates here have their hands full.

“I feel proud of myself doing that,” said Andrea Costello about collecting books. “I also love being with my coworkers.”

As this fledgling store continues to spread its wings, workers hope you’ll support their initiative as you clean out your closet or look to buy a book.

“It’s helping us get to the point where we’ll be paying all of our volunteers and that’s really, that’s our goal, “said Reinhard.

Like a sign in their shop says, “A book is a gift, you can read over and over again.”

“We have the best people here in Cheshire that come in and buy books,” said Anthony.

Re-Read Books & More is located at 98 Elm Street in Cheshire in the historic Watch Factory Shoppes.

Books can be donated during store hours Sunday and Monday.

Hours