2 Connecticut swimmers qualify to advance at the Paris Olympics

Multiple Connecticut swimmers competed in the pool at the Paris Olympics on Saturday and two qualified to advance.

Ridgefield's Kieran Smith competed in the men's 400m freestyle, but did not qualify for the next round. This was the same event where he won his bronze medal three years ago.

Kate Douglass competed on the US team for the 4x100 freestyle relay. Gretchen Walsh, who grew up in Greenwich, was also expected to swim on the team with Douglass, but did not.

Team USA placed second in the qualifying heat on Saturday and is advancing to the final. The final will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Douglass is from New York, but trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford.

Walsh made her Olympic debut in Paris and swam in the 100m butterfly. She is advancing. Her sister, Alex Walsh, is also competing in the Olympic pool in Paris.