2 swimmers with CT ties advance to 200m IM final in Paris Olympics

Two swimmers with ties to Connecticut are headed to the final in the women's 200m individual medley at the Paris Olympics.

Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass swam in the same semifinal in the event Friday evening.

Walsh finished with the best time of either of the two semifinals, swimming four lengths of the pool, 50 meters in each the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle in a time of 2:07.45.

Walsh, who grew up in Greenwich, spent her early swimming training at the Rocky Point Club in Greenwich. She later trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford.

The 200m IM is her only event in Paris. She won the silver medal in the same race in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Her sister, Gretchen Walsh, is in her first Olympics in Paris and has already won silver medals in the 100m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Team USA’s Alex and Gretchen Walsh appear destined for the water. Alex says their love for swimming started with their competitive swim coach Terry Lowe, who taught them that above all else, the sport should be fun.

Douglass also advanced to the final of the 200m IM with a time of 2:08.59 on Friday. It was the third fastest time of either of the semifinals.

She has already won a gold medal in the 200m breaststroke and a silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay in Paris.

Douglass was the bronze medalist in the 200m IM in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The Team USA swimmer reflects on her performance in the 200m breaststroke in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 200m IM final is set for 3:08 p.m. ET on Saturday.