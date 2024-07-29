2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch Team USA athletes in gold-medal events on Day 3 of Olympics

Here are the Americans competing for a gold medal on Day 3 at the Olympics

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States finished Day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympics sitting atop the medal count leaderboard with 12 total -- including three gold, six silver and three bronze.

The pool has been favorable to Team USA thus far, and more action continues Monday afternoon in the swimming lanes in Paris.

Here are all of the gold-medal events for Olympics Day 3, including the Americans competing in each and where you can watch them as they try to reach the top of the podium.

JULY 29 GOLD-MEDAL EVENTS

Judo

Women -57 kg, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Men -73 kg, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

  • United States: Jack Yonezuka

Archery

Men's Team Gold Medal Match, 11:11 a.m. ET, Peacock

Canoe Slalom

Men's Canoe Single Final, 11:20 a.m. ET, E!

  • United States - Casey Eichfeld

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Team Final, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard

Swimming

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant

Men's 200m Freestyle Final, 2:40 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Luke Hobson

Men's 100m Backstroke Final, 3:19 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Ryan Murphy

Women's 100m Breaststroke Final, 3:25 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Lilly King

Swimming - Women's 200m Freestyle Final, 3:41 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Claire Weinstein

These events featuring Americans have already concluded:

Fencing

Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout

  • United States: Nick Itkin, Alexander Massialas, Gerek Meinhardt

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women's Final

  • United States: Sagen Maddalena

Equestrian

Eventing Team Jumping Final

  • United States - Elisabeth Halliday, Boyd Martin, Carolina Pamukcu

Eventing Individual Jumping Final

  • United States - Elisabeth Halliday, Boyd Martin, Carolina Pamukcu

Cycling Mountain Bike

Men's Cross-country

  • United States: Riley Amos, Christopher Blevins,

