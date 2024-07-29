Gymnastics

Simone Biles' mom jokingly calls out Snoop Dogg for blowing off superstar daughter

Biles and her mother first met the rapper back in 2010

By Holley Ford

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Don't mess with Mrs. Nellie Biles!

During a live interview on the TODAY Show, anchor Hoda Kotb was joined by rapper-turned-NBC-Olympics-commentator Snoop Dogg to interview the Biles family.

"Snoop, I don't know if you know this, but Simone and you have known each other for a long time. Right, Nellie?" Kotb said.

The "Drop it Like it's Hot" musician looked perplexed.

"Wow! How Nellie?" he asked.

"I remember. I will never forget when we met you in Times Square, 2010. And you said, 'cause we asked for a picture, two minutes. One, two and you were gone," Nellie said followed by a laugh.

Perhaps Snoop was too busy for a then-unknown Simone all those years ago, but how things have changed.

Snoop was proud to show off his support for Simone by wearing a t-shirt with her face on it during Sunday night's women's gymnastics qualifying round in Bercy Arena, where the team advanced to the finals with the highest score.

The next chance for Snoop, along with the rest of the world, to watch Biles in action will be during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final Tuesday night on NBC and Peacock.

You can find Team USA women's gymnastics full schedule here.

The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera finished in first at the subdivision 2 qualifying on Sunday.

