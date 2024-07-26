Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch ahead of Opening Ceremony in Paris

Snoop Dogg is officially lit at the Olympics.

The rapper, entertainer and NBC special correspondent carried the Olympic torch through a suburb of Paris prior to Friday's Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Snoop Dogg, wearing a white Olympic jumpsuit and gold sneakers, raised the torch towards the crowds, and danced at times, as he made his way through Saint-Denis.

The 52-year-old was one of the final torch bearers, which has been making its way to Paris since being lit in Greece in April. The torch relay will ultimately reach the Olympic cauldron, which will be lit during the Opening Ceremony.

Snoop Dogg, earlier this week, thanked the United States and France for the opportunity.

“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect," he said. "I would have never dreamed of nothing like this. I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins on NBC and Peacock at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, July 26. Snoop Dogg will take part in the network's coverage of the Paris Games, exploring the city's landmarks, attending competitions and offering his own analysis.

