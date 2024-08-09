2024 Paris Olympics

A breaking hero emerges: Meet Australia's Raygun

An Australian professor had some breaking moves, and people had thoughts.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As Dr. Rachel Gunn, she's a 36-year-old lecturer at Macquarie University in Australia. She holds a PhD in cultural science. She researches and lectures on the cultural politics of breaking.

As Raygun, she's an Olympian breaker, competing for Australia.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Raygun lost all three of her matches, against B-Girls named Nicka, Syssy and Logistx. Yes, that sentence is accurate.

But Raygun had some moves. And people had some thoughts.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas lead Team USA to track gold

2024 Paris Olympics

Is Tom Cruise performing a stunt at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony?

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us