2024 Paris Olympics

Adele pauses concert to watch US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson race at Olympics

The star singer wanted to see the star sprinter make her Olympic debut.

By Mike Gavin

Sha'carri Richardson (left) and Adele (right).
USA Today Sports, Getty Images

Adele paused her concert to watch U.S. star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson keep chasing pavements.

That pavement, of course, was the track at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Richardson won her first medal on Saturday by taking silver in the women's 100m final.

The event was shown live on screen during Adele's concert in Munich, with Richardson finishing just behind Julien Alfred of St. Lucia. Adele had told the crowd at the previous night's concert that she was rooting for Richardson.

She also praised star U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, who has won three gold medals and counting in Paris after having withdrawn from multiple events three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

"It really is proof that sometimes if you pay attention and look after your mental health, it really does make you stronger and not weaker," Adele said in a video shared on social media by a concertgoer. "So, very, very proud of her. Thought it was absolutely amazing."

Adele also joked about being a harsh critic while watching Olympic athletes from afar. 

“I was watching world-class athletes being like, ‘Oh, that ending was a bit dodgy, wasn’t it? Her legs weren’t really straight,'" she said. "Meanwhile, if I tried anything that they do, I would be dead. I'd absolutely die if I tried to even do a little…any kind of move at all.”

