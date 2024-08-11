Alexis Holmes makes New Haven track community proud with a gold medal

Alexis Holmes' time in Paris might be over, but her impact on the local community is still being felt.

On Friday, Holmes set a personal best time in the 400-meter final and on Saturday, she followed up her performance with a gold medal in the 4x400 meter relay.

“To see her on that stage was surreal,” said Coach Che Dawson, who traveled to Paris to watch Holmes earlier in the Olympics. “To share that opportunity, that experience with her family, was amazing.”

The Hamden native was the anchor leg on a dominate team that was led off by Shamier Little and featured Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas.

“It was phenomenal,” said Shauntaye Williams-Monroe, who coached Holmes as a child. “I mean all the emotions and the energy.”

Holmes crossed the finish line setting a new American record of 3:15.27 and securing her first Olympic gold medal.

“I think the world saw how dominate the U.S. team was,” said Dawson. “We all know Sydney, we all know Gabby, but Alexis, now goes down in history as one of those names forever.”

In New Haven, her former track team, the New Haven Age Group Track Club, has been rooting her on throughout her entire Olympic journey.

“It’s really an inspiration for my team and like young kids to think that someone from our team could make it to something so big,” said Anoa Dawson who runs at Holmes’ childhood club.

While Holmes is brought home the gold, they say she’s more than an athlete.

“She’s a “shero” to all our amazing young ladies not,” said her former coach, Sasha Benjamin. “So many young women want to go out and do what she’s doing.”