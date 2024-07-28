Swimming

Americans Huske, Walsh take gold and silver in women's 100m butterfly

Gretchen Walsh remains the world record holder in the event, which she set at the U.S. Olympic trials earlier this year.

By Brendan Brightman

American swimmers Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh
Team USA's Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh came in the top two in Sunday's women's 100m butterfly in Paris, with Huske coming in ahead of the world record holder and more favored Walsh.

The two remained neck-and-neck throughout the event, with Huske inching ahead of Walsh in the final stretch of the race.

American swimmers Torri Huske wins gold while teammate Gretchen Walsh wins silver in the women’s 100m Butterfly final.

Huske would finish with a time of 55.59 seconds, just .04 seconds ahead of Walsh, who set the world record for the 100m butterfly earlier this year at the U.S. Olympic trials, when she finished with a time of 55.18 seconds.

In third place was China's Zhang Yufei, who came in at 56.21 seconds.

Afterward, the two teammates embraced in a hug and then took to the Olympic stage for their medals.

Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh
American swimmers Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh stand at the podium after receiving their gold and silver medals in the 100m butterfly. (Getty Images)

The two had already won a silver medal in Paris for the women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday, which was the first medal for Walsh. Huske previously won a silver medal in the women's 4x100m medley relay in Tokyo.

Also on Sunday, American Carson Foster won the bronze medal for the 400m IM and Nic Fink tied with Adam Peaty of Great Britain for silver in the 100m breaststroke.

