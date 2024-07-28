Swimming

At Olympic swimming heat, ‘Bob the Cap Catcher' saves the day

Not all hero wear capes. Some wear floral speedos.

By Raquel Coronell Uribe | NBC News

The crowd whistled and cheered as he walked past the towering athletes on the pool deck at Paris' La Defense Arena.

In a floral speedo, there he was. Not an Olympian, but still a hero: 'Bob the Cap Catcher.'

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The world has become fixated after the speedo-clad mystery man saved the day when the one of the women's 100-meter breaststroke heats faced a hiccup, as NBC News reported.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The race's starter called for the swimmers to step down from their diving platform, spotting an obstacle in the pool: one of U.S. swimmer's Emma Weber's caps.

"We can't have that at the bottom of the pool," swimming analyst Amy Van Dyken explained. "We're going to have to have someone dive in and go get it."

While the arena was equipped with dozens of Olympians who can swim at super-human speeds, this task called for someone else.

From the side of the pool, the mystery hero walked out to cheers.

"I mean, look at that right there!" Van Dyken exclaimed to viewers.

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

‘It really doesn't get old': Caeleb Dressel captures 8th gold as anchor of US relay team

Swimming 4 hours ago

Americans Huske, Walsh take gold and silver in women's 100m butterfly

The diver performed a perfect — Olympic, even — dive, scooping up the cap, which was a bit over 8 feet away from the pool's edge.

"Now, is Emma going to let him keep the cap? That's the question," Van Dyke wondered.

The diver triumphantly held up his catch to roaring applause, having cleared the pool for the race to begin.

"See, does that guy get a name?" commentator Jason Knapp asked. "'The Cap Catcher?'"

Knapp and Van Dyken baptized the hero right then.

"I think that's what we're going to call him — Bob, the Cap Catcher! I like that," Van Dyken said.

"Good job, Bob."

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

U.S. swimming star Katie Ledecky shares what goes into an average day.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Swimming
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us