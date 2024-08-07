Australian Olympic field hockey player Tom Craig apologized Wednesday for his "terrible mistake" after being arrested for trying to buy cocaine while on a night out after his team's elimination from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Craig faced Australian media in Paris after French prosecutors issued a statement confirming the 28-year-old Australian — an Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo three years ago — had been given him a criminal warning and released after spending a night in custody.

"I would firstly like to apologize for what has occurred over the last 24 hours," Craig said, according to the Australian Associated Press. "I made a terrible mistake and I take full responsibility for my actions.

"My actions are my own and by no way reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, the sport and the Australian Olympic team. I have embarrassed you all and I'm truly sorry."

After making his statement, Craig was escorted away by an Australian Olympic Committee official without taking questions.

The Australian Olympic Committee later released a statement from 2024 team leader Anna Meares saying Craig had lost his Olympic privileges and been moved out of the athletes village.

"I cannot condone what Tom has done," Meares said. "He is a good person who made a bad decision. But there are consequences for decisions like this.

"He has apologized, shown remorse, he has owned up to his mistake, and we will support him if he needs help."

The fallout from Craig's arrested overshadowed the day when Australia collected its 18th gold medal at the Paris Games, a national record.

The prosecutor's office said police interrupted a drug transaction outside a building in the 9th arrondissement of Paris overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

It said the investigation has been turned over to a police anti-drug unit for investigation and the would-be buyer appeared before a magistrate Wednesday.

The 17-year-old alleged seller also was taken into custody.

Under French law, a criminal warning is an alternative to prosecution meant for first-time offenders, on condition they admit their guilt and don't commit another crime within the next two years. No fine was imposed.

A spokesperson for the International Hockey Federation, or FIH, had no comment.

Australia's men's and women's teams were eliminated in the quarterfinals Sunday and Monday, respectively.