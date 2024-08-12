2024 Paris Olympics

Australian breakdancer Raygun reacts to critics 

Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn shared her thoughts on the online criticism toward her Aug. 9 performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which earned her no points. 

By Olivia Evans

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Raygun is breaking free of the criticism.

After the Australian breakdancer (real name: Rachael Gunn) raised eyebrows for her performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she pushed back at the hate.

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best — their power moves,” Gunn explained during an Aug. 10 press conference, per ESPN. “What I bring is creativity.”

Raygun’s Aug. 9 performance went viral for its unconventionally simple moves — which earned her zero points from the judges. And while breaking is judged on creativity, personality, technique, variety, musicality and vocabulary, many users on social media pointed out the lack of difficulty involved in Raygun’s routine. Still, Gunn maintains her skill.

“All of my moves are original,” Gunn added. “Creativity is really important to me. I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn't. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.”

The 36-year-old is at the very least familiar with the ins-and-outs of breaking, and even lectures at her alma mater Macquarie University and, according to her staff profile, is interested in research involving the “cultural politics” of the activity.

And while she didn’t earn her country any points for her participation in Paris 2024, Australia’s Olympic chief also took to the breakdancer’s defense.

“I love Rachael,” Chief de mission Anna Meares emphasized at an Aug. 10 press conference. “And I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing.”

Meares went on to detail how Gunn — who has previously represented Australia at the World Breaking Championships — added to the country’s Olympic team.

“Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team,” Meares continued. “She has represented the Olympic team, the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm. And I absolutely love her courage. I love her character, and I feel very disappointed for her, that she has come under the attack that she has.”

