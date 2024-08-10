Bethlehem's Jessica Savner fails to qualify for finals in Olympic pentathlon

Bethlehem's Jessica Savner has failed to qualify for the finals at her first Olympic pentathlon in Paris.

The 32-year-old finished 14th in Group A of the semifinals with 1310 points.

The top nine finishers in each semifinal qualify for the final.

Savner scored 293 out of 300 points in equestrian riding show jumping, 205 points in fencing, 255 points for freestyle swimming and 553 for laser run.