Swimming

US swimmer Bobby Finke wins second-straight 1,500m freestyle gold in record time

The Floridian set the world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle on Sunday at the 2024 Olympics.

By Mike Gavin

Bobby Finke swam his way into the history books.

The 24-year-old Floridian broke a world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle in a time of 14:30.67 on Sunday to win a second-consecutive gold medal. Finke, who won gold in the event at Tokyo in 14:39.65, topped the previous mark of 14:31.02 set in 2012 by China's Sun Yang.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Finke led throughout in Sunday's race at the 2024 Olympics, finishing 3.88 seconds ahead of Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, who took silver in 14:34.55. Ireland's Daniel Wiffen took bronze in 14:39.63.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Finke set the third swimming world record of these Olympics and provided a much-needed jolt for the mighty American team, which leads the overall medal count but had endured a series of disappointing results from some of its biggest swimmers.

Finke’s gold was the seventh for the U.S., pulling them into a tie with Australia for the top spot in that column.

Finke earlier this week took silver in the 800m freestyle, an event he also won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 12 hours ago

Live updates: Suni Lee lands bronze in uneven bars, Team USA wins golf, cycling and swimming golds

2024 Paris Olympics 43 mins ago

Guide to pole vault at 2024 Paris Olympics

The Associated Press contributed to this story

This article tagged under:

Swimming
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us