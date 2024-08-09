Botswana's president orders afternoon off work to celebrate country's first gold at the Olympics

The country of diamonds now has gold.

The people of Botswana were given the afternoon off work Friday through a presidential decree so they could celebrate its first gold medal at the Olympics.

Sprinter Letsile Tebogo's win in the 200 meters on Thursday night in Paris was a moment to cherish for a southern African nation of 2.4 million people that's largely made up of desert. Botswana is maybe better known for being one of the world's top diamond producers.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi gave everyone a half-day national holiday in recognition of Tebogo's victory and to “pause and celebrate him,” his office said.

After Team USA’s Kenny Bednarek won silver for the 200 meter race on Thursday, the Olympian congratulated Letsile Tebogo, the first African to win gold in the event, and wished teammate Noah Lyles a speedy recovery.

Before the 21-year-old Tebogo's breakthrough, Botswana had won just two Olympic medals since its first Games in Moscow in 1980. They've all come on the track, with Nijel Amos winning silver in the 800 meters in 2012 and the men's 4x400 relay team taking bronze at the last Olympics in Tokyo.

Tebogo's gold was history for all of Africa as he became the first runner from the continent to win the Olympic title in the 200.

Botswana's neighbor Namibia has come close before, when Frankie Fredericks won silver medals in the 100 and 200 meters at both the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.