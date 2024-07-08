2024 Paris Olympics

BTS' Jin expected to take part in Paris Olympics as a torchbearer from South Korea

The 31-year-old K-pop star finished his 18-month mandatory military service in South Korea in June.

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will be an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris games after recently completing his mandatory military service.

The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace," according to a statement. He finished his 18-month military service last month.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country. The specific schedule has not been disclosed.

2024 Paris Olympics 9 hours ago

Megan Thee Stallion sent Jordan Chiles flowers after making US Gymnastics Paris team

2024 Paris Olympics 10 hours ago

In an Olympic tuneup, Ukraine's top high jumper breaks the 37-year-old world record

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The torch relay began in April.

Jin began his military service at a front-line South Korean military boot camp in late 2022. His other group members — comprised of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope — are currently serving their military duties.

A day after being released from military duty, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances and dance challenges.

Dozens of boats on the river Seine participated in a rehearsal of the opening ceremony Monday morning with just 39 days before the Paris Olympics.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us