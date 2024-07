High-profile fans, including Lady Gaga, Anna Wintour and Peyton Manning, have brought a notable celebrity presence to the 2024 Summer Games.

Check out all the famous faces in the stands below and then catch up with more moments from the 2024 Olympics in our other photo galleries here.

Tom Cruise (R), Greta Gerwig and David Zaslav look on as they attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(L-R) Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen, her husband John Legend and their son Miles attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald (L) attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande greets Baz Luhrmann as they attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osorio attend day one of the swimming event at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

First Lady of United States of America Dr Jill Biden attends day one of the swimming event at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

US filmmaker Spike Lee (R) and South Sudanese-British former professional basketball player Luol Deng attend the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between Serbia and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Dame Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue, in the crowd during the Women's Artistic Gymnastics qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

US singer and actress Lady Gaga attends the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer Snoop Dogg attends the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

US influencer Emma Chamberlain (L) and Us singer and songrwriter Peter McPoland attend the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian actress Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend US former snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White take a selfie during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

US actress Jessica Chastain attends the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Flavor Flav cheers for United States of America women's water polo team during a game against Greece on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)