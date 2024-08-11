Live updates: Closing ceremony marks end of Olympics in Paris with handover to Los Angeles

What to Know
- The Closing Ceremony marks the close of the 2024 Paris Olympics and celebrates the athletic achievements of the participating Olympians.
- Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky and gold medal rower Nick Mead will lead Team USA in the Parade of Athletes into the Stade de France as flagbearers.
- During the ceremony, the medals for the winners of the women's marathon will be awarded for the first time. Traditionally, the winners of the men's marathon have been in the spotlight at the ceremony.
- There are rumors swirling Tom Cruise, who has been spotted all over the Games, will be part of the show, although as of the start of the ceremony, that remains unconfirmed.
- Part of the Closing Ceremony includes handing the Olympic flag over to the next Summer Olympics host city: Los Angeles in 2028.
- The next Games, the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, will be hosted in Italy beginning Feb. 6, 2026.
