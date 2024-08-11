In photos: See moments from the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony in Paris

The Golden Voyager
The Golden Voyager performs as a light show takes place. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
The Horsewoman passes the national flag of Greece to The Golden Voyager
The Horsewoman passes the national flag of Greece to The Golden Voyager. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Golden Voyager
The Golden Voyager descends into the stadium as a light show takes place. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Athletes of Team Switzerland" width="100%" />
Athletes of Team Switzerland. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall and footballer Trinity Rodman
Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall and footballer Trinity Rodman of Team USA wave to the crowd. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Gold Medalist Imane Khelif
Gold Medalist Imane Khelif of Team Algeria acknowledges fans. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
old medalist Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands (center), silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Team Ethiopia (left) and bronze medalist Hellen Obiri of Team Kenya (right)
Gold medalist Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands (center), silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Team Ethiopia (left) and bronze medalist Hellen Obiri of Team Kenya (right) pose on the podium during the Women's Marathon medal ceremony during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Athletes of Team USA
Athletes of Team USA participate in the parade during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Flagbearers Nick Mead and Katie Ledecky of Team United States
Flagbearers Nick Mead and Katie Ledecky of Team United States of America hold their nation's flag. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Flagbearers Antoine Dupont and Pauline Ferrand Prevot of Team France
Flagbearers Antoine Dupont and Pauline Ferrand Prevot of Team France wave their national flag. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
athletes and flagbearers parading
An overview shows the athletes and flagbearers parading. (Photo by Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images)
Delegations enter the stadium
Delegations enter the stadium. (Photo by Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images)
France's national flag enters the stadium carried by members of several corps
France's national flag enters the stadium carried by members of several corps of the French Army. (Photo by Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)
Leon Marchand
French swimmer Leon Marchand holds the Olympic flame. (Photo by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)
Zaho de Sagazan
Zaho de Sagazan preforms during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Spectators
Spectators prior to the start of the closing ceremony. (Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
Olympic Games Cauldron
A general view of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Cauldron, air ballon prior to the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
