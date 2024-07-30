Coco Gauff's Olympic dreams in singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics have come to an end.

The 20-year-old American was upset by Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6 (7), 6-2 on Tuesday in a roller-coaster of a match.

The match had a couple of turning points: after Gauff lost the first set after leading 5-2 and a big argument the American had with the ref in the second set. It was apparent after both of these moments that the American had lost her cool and ability to play as well as she could.

The first set came down to a few points with Vekic securing the tiebreaker 9-7. Gauff was up 5-2 in the set, but with a few loose forehands and second serves, Vekic climbed back in.

The second set was neck and neck until a monumental call at 3-2 disrupted Gauff's momentum and set her in tears.

According to Gauff, the umpire called Vekic's ball out before Gauff returned the ball, which she went on to miss. The ball was in after all but since Gauff "missed it," the point was not replayed.

Huge argument in the Donna Vekic - Coco Gauff match. Umpire called the ball out before Gauff returned the ball and missed it in break point for Vekic. Ball was in. Coco Gauff crying and saying this always happens to me 😭 pic.twitter.com/Fv8zreC1hY — edgeAI (@edgeaiofficial) July 30, 2024

"I always have to advocate for myself, Gauff said. "This isn't fair."

Gauff went on to drop the remaining games in the match as Vekic pulled off the upset.

The American's Olympic dreams will continue in doubles alongside Jessica Pegula and in mixed doubles with Taylor Fritz.