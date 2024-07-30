2024 Paris Olympics

‘This isn't fair': Coco Gauff loses third-round match at 2024 Olympics

The 20-year-old American was upset by Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6 (7), 6-2 on Tuesday

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coco Gauff's Olympic dreams in singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics have come to an end.

The 20-year-old American was upset by Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6 (7), 6-2 on Tuesday in a roller-coaster of a match.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The match had a couple of turning points: after Gauff lost the first set after leading 5-2 and a big argument the American had with the ref in the second set. It was apparent after both of these moments that the American had lost her cool and ability to play as well as she could.

The first set came down to a few points with Vekic securing the tiebreaker 9-7. Gauff was up 5-2 in the set, but with a few loose forehands and second serves, Vekic climbed back in.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The second set was neck and neck until a monumental call at 3-2 disrupted Gauff's momentum and set her in tears.

According to Gauff, the umpire called Vekic's ball out before Gauff returned the ball, which she went on to miss. The ball was in after all but since Gauff "missed it," the point was not replayed.

"I always have to advocate for myself, Gauff said. "This isn't fair."

Gauff went on to drop the remaining games in the match as Vekic pulled off the upset.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 19

Here's who's competing in tennis at the 2024 Olympics

Tennis Jun 25

How to watch tennis at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Tennis Jun 17

Here are all the tennis rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

The American's Olympic dreams will continue in doubles alongside Jessica Pegula and in mixed doubles with Taylor Fritz.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us