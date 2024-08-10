Connecticut fans cheer on US women's soccer team as they win gold in Paris

Another gold medal goes to Team USA after battling Brazil in the women's soccer final on Saturday.

It was all excitement in Downtown Hartford. Fans were decked out in red, white and blue to show their pride for the Women's National Soccer Team during the gold medal match.

"We're very excited. I've been a fan of it since I was a kid," said Hayley Coppola, of Milford.

Dozens of people pulled up a seat inside Vaughan's Public House to witness the heated game.

Some say it's been exciting to watch the Olympics these last few weeks.

"The US women's Olympic team, of course. Yeah, I've been watching all the games," said Brandon Peate, of Berlin.

Peate said it's even more special to follow the action with others in the Capitol City.

"I think it's just the sense of community that you get when you're watching with other people. It kind of brings up the energy level," he said.

Fans were not only rooting for the US, but also goalkeeper and Connecticut-native Alyssa Naeher.

American Goalie Allysa Naeher helped Team USA shutout Brazil 1-0 in the gold medal game of the 2024 Paris Olympic soccer tournament.

"I actually played goalkeeper back in the day and played against her in one game. She is an incredible goalkeeper, and it's so nice to have her in net for our team," said Coppola.

NBC Connecticut spoke with Naeher who got her soccer start in Stratford. She told us getting to Paris has been a dream come true.

"It puts a smile on my face to think back to all the blood, sweat and tears. The really, really challenging hard moments that nobody else probably saw, but I remember and I know and if I didn't experience that, it wouldn't have helped get me to where I am now," Naeher said.

"It's great to have someone from a smaller state like Connecticut represent our team, especially someone as good as Alyssa," Peate said.

Fans sat right at the bar to cheer her on and support Team USA's fight for gold.

"When the goals get scored, the atmosphere is just so important...so I just wanted to be a with a group of like minded people that are there to support," Coppola added.