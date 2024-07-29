Connecticut native Alyssa Naeher near-perfect in net as U.S. women's soccer advances to quarterfinals

Connecticut's Alyssa Naeher recorded five saves on six shots in U.S. women’s soccer’s 4-1 win over Germany at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Stratford native’s near-perfect performance between the pipes — aided by a pair of goals from forward Sophia Smith and a goal apiece from forwards Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams — helped secure Team USA’s spot in the knockout quarterfinals next weekend.

Naeher, who has led the U.S. women’s national team in net since 2017, previously recorded a shutout in the team's 3-0 win over Zambia on July 25.

A graduate of the Christian Heritage School in Trumbull, the Bridgeport-born goalkeeper grew up mostly in Stratford but lived in Seymour as a teenager.

The three-time Olympian won the bronze medal with Team USA in Tokyo in 2021. Naeher was also the backup to Hope Solo during the team’s fifth-place finish in Rio in 2016.

Naeher and the No. 5-ranked USWNT will close out group play against Australia at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday before advancing to the Aug. 3 quarterfinals.