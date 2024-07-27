‘Cook'N Bacon' Earn First U.S. Medals in Paris

Just a few hours into the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the United States has its first medal.

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of the U.S. took silver in the women's diving synchronized 3m springboard competition with a total score of 314.64. It's the first Olympic medals for both divers, and first American medal in the event since 2012.

"I'm so stoked," said Bacon "I knew that we were capable of making the podium, but to actually do it, to have these dreams come to fruition, makes me feel all the joy in the world. I'm overcome with emotion right now."

The Chinese duo of Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen came to Paris as the three-time defending world champions in the event. They continued their run of dominance, scoring 337.68 points on the way to a gold medal, the first for each diver in their Olympic debuts.

Australia was in third place heading into the final round, but on the final dive Australian diver Anabelle Smith came off the right side of the board, messing up the team's synchronization and taking the Australians off the podium. The Great Britain team of Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper snuck in in the final round to take bronze with a final score of 302.28.

"I'm so in shock and ecstatic," Cook said, "especially to be standing here next to Cassidy, doing it with her, it feels so unbelievable."

Round 1

Chang and Chen were the heavy favorites coming into Paris, and asserted themselves at the top of the leaderboard early. Jumping first - dive order was determined by random draw - the Chinese team took a more than two point lead after the first dive, scoring 52.8 points.

After the first round, Great Britain was in second with a score of 50.4 on the first dive, and the U.S. was in third with a dive score of 49.8 points.

Round 2

China had a score of 103.8 points through two dives. After Round 2, the U.S. moved into second with 100.8 points, and Great Britain and Germany were tied for third with a score of 96.6.

Round 3

In the first two rounds, each group had to do dives with a 2.0 degree of difficulty. From Round 3 on, there were no restrictions on what kind of dive teams could complete.

China and the U.S. performed the same dive - an inward two-and-a-half somersault - and China scored a 71.1 to take a nearly 10 point lead into the fourth round.

The U.S. stayed in second after three, trailing China, 181.2-171.9.

Round 4

China and the U.S. again performed the same dive in the fourth round - a three-and-a-half somersault pike. The Chinese team appeared to be a bit out of timing and landed at a different distance, but it didn't affect the judging. They scored 79.98 points to keep a commanding lead.

Cook and Bacon received a score of 72.54 to take second, less than a point ahead of third place Australia.

Great Britain moved up from sixth to fourth in the penultimate round, but still trailed Australia by 12.

Round 5

Performing the same dive again - a forward two-and-a-half somersault with one twist that carried a 3.1 degree of difficulty - China received a score of more than six points better than the U.S, running away with the win.

Cook is diving in her second Olympics. She competed in the individual springboard at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and teamed up with Bacon, her longtime friend, to try to make this year's Games. The two won the U.S. Trials to give Bacon her first trip to the Olympics after four tries.

Harper and Mew Jensen finished with a score of 302.28.

Italy (Elena Bertocchi/Chiara Pellacani, 293.52 points) finished fourth. Australia (292.20) was fifth, followed by Germany (Lena Hentschel/Jette Muller, 288.69), Ukraine (Viktoriya Kesar/Anna Pysmenska, 251.37), and France (Nais Gillet/Juliette Landi, 240.03).

Chang and Chen will both go for gold again in the individual springboard, where they're again the favorites to finish first and second.

Bacon will also compete in the individual springboard. She finished fifth in the event at the world championships this year.