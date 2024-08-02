2024 Paris Olympics

Diver Tom Daley knits the ultimate Olympic sweater

"It’s far too hot to be wearing this in Paris”

By Seth Rubinroit

NBC Universal, Inc.

Great Britain diver Tom Daley won his fifth Olympic medal on Monday, but the silver medal in the synchronized 10-meter platform is not the only memento he will bring home from the Paris Games.

During breaks in competition, Daley somehow found time to knit an entire sweater.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“It’s far too hot to be wearing this in Paris,” Dailey said on his Instagram. “But it’s always so fun to have this a little bit of a memory from my time here in Paris.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Some of the intricate details include:

  • “Paris 24” on the front with the “A” cleverly tucked into the design of an Eiffel Tower
  • His last name “Daley” on the back
  • His initials “TD” on the left sleeve

Daley has an entire Instagram account dedicated to his kitting, crocheting and crafting, with more than a million followers:

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut, US men's soccer faces Morocco

Sponsored

More Than Running: The Incredible Depth of U.S. Track and Field Squad 

The 30-year-old Daley became the oldest diver to win an Olympic medal in the men’s synchronized platform event. He is also an assistant diving coach for the UCLA Swimming and Diving program.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us