Douglass wins silver in 200m IM, Alex Walsh disqualified

The women's 200m individual medley final ended with Kate Douglass taking the silver and heartbreak for Alex Walsh.

Douglass, who trained for a few years at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford, swam a 2:06.92, finishing behind Canada's Summer McIntosh, who swam an Olympic-record 2:06.56.

Walsh, the former Greenwich resident, finished third in the race, but was disqualified for a violation in the turn between the backstroke and breaststroke. The bronze then went to Australia's Kaylee McKeown.

Team USA’s Alex and Gretchen Walsh appear destined for the water. Alex says their love for swimming started with their competitive swim coach Terry Lowe, who taught them that above all else, the sport should be fun.

The 200m IM is the only event Walsh is swimming in Paris. She won the bronze in the same event in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Douglass' silver in the race adds to her medal total in Paris. She has already won a gold in the 200m breaststroke and a silver in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay.

