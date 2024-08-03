Everything to know ahead of US women's basketball Olympic matchup with Germany

The U.S. women's basketball team has won each of its first two games of group play at the Paris Olympics, running its Olympic winning streak to a ridiculous 57 games. But Team USA did get quite a game from Belgium in its most recent appearance, and the competition will remain fierce with a matchup against undefeated Germany with Group C supremacy on the line.

Here's everything to know as Team USA gets set to take the court again on Sunday, Aug. 4.

U.S. vs. Germany preview: How to watch, stream, start time, starting lineups and everything else to know

Who does the U.S. women's basketball team play next at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

To finish off Group C, the U.S. is set to take on Germany. The Germans have been arguably even more impressive to this point than the U.S. and boast among the best players in the world in Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally.

What time does the U.S. women's basketball team play at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Tipoff of the U.S. vs. Germany is set for Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11:15 a.m. ET.

How do I watch the U.S. women's basketball team on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of the U.S. women's basketball team will be shown on USA Network. The full TV listings for basketball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How do I stream the U.S. women's basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete basketball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team: Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sun, 8/4

11:15a-1p Women's Group C: Germany vs. USA Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

5-7a Women's Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

8:30-10:30a Women's Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

12-2p Women's Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Weds, 8/7

3:30-5:30p Women's Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

11:30a-1:30p Women's Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-5p Women's Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

5:30-7:30a Women's Bronze Final 🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/11

9:30a-12p Women's Gold Final 🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com