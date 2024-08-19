Flavor Flav helps send Paralympic runner's parents to France for Paris Games

Flavor Flav continues to make an impact for American athletes in Paris.

The rapper's latest quest was to send Nick Mayhugh's parents to France for the 2024 Paralympics. The runner posted a GoFundMe link on Aug. 5, which Flavor Flav noticed and reshared on X on Aug. 14.

One day later, the fundraiser surpassed its goal of $10,000 -- and it has now topped $11,000 with the Paralympics set to begin on Aug. 28 in Paris.

WOOWWW,!!! Y’all we did it,!!! FULLY FUNDED within a day.



This is the power of unity and community. Y’all helping make some dreams come true,!!!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾@nickmayhugh @gofundme https://t.co/BiFE6VJNot — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 16, 2024

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Having his parents in attendance will be extra special for Mayhugh after they were unable to attend the Tokyo Paralympics in person due to COVID-19. The American sprinter won three gold medals and one silver medal in Japan at his first Paralympics.

Flavor Flav, meanwhile, has been one of Team USA's most outspoken supporters throughout the summer. He was the "official hype man" for the women's water polo team, even trying to set up a team meeting with Taylor Swift.

Then he helped discus thrower Veronica Fraley pay rent after seeing her struggle on social media.

He even offered gymnast Jordan Chiles a bronze clock necklace as a replacement for her medal after the controversial appeals process.