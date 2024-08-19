2024 Paris Olympics

Flavor Flav helps send Paralympic runner's parents to France for Paris Games

Nick Mayhugh's parents will get to see him compete in Paris thanks to a social media assist from Flavor Flav.

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Flavor Flav continues to make an impact for American athletes in Paris.

The rapper's latest quest was to send Nick Mayhugh's parents to France for the 2024 Paralympics. The runner posted a GoFundMe link on Aug. 5, which Flavor Flav noticed and reshared on X on Aug. 14.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

One day later, the fundraiser surpassed its goal of $10,000 -- and it has now topped $11,000 with the Paralympics set to begin on Aug. 28 in Paris.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Having his parents in attendance will be extra special for Mayhugh after they were unable to attend the Tokyo Paralympics in person due to COVID-19. The American sprinter won three gold medals and one silver medal in Japan at his first Paralympics.

Flavor Flav, meanwhile, has been one of Team USA's most outspoken supporters throughout the summer. He was the "official hype man" for the women's water polo team, even trying to set up a team meeting with Taylor Swift.

Then he helped discus thrower Veronica Fraley pay rent after seeing her struggle on social media.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

Boxing 14 hours ago

Mike Tyson feels good after health scare, ready for rescheduled bout with Jake Paul

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 17

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif honored by celebratory parade upon return from 2024 Olympics

He even offered gymnast Jordan Chiles a bronze clock necklace as a replacement for her medal after the controversial appeals process.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us