2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's Omari Jones wins bronze, is only US boxer to medal in Paris

With the loss, the 21-year-old Jones, of Orlando, took home the bronze, becoming the only American boxer to medal in Paris.

By NBC6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Team USA's last hope for a medal in boxing, Florida's Omari Jones, was defeated in a match against Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Both Jones and Muydinkhujaev came into the semifinal undefeated in the men's welterweight (71kg) event.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

But Muydinkhujaev beat Jones 3-2.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Muydinkhujaev, with the win, advanced to the gold medal match on Aug. 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

With the loss, the 21-year-old Jones, of Orlando, took home the bronze, becoming the only American boxer to medal in Paris.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us