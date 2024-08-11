Paris Olympics Photos

Why was Frank Sinatra's ‘My Way' sung at the Closing Ceremony? The French connection explained

Turns out Ol' Blue Eyes got his musical inspiration from the French.

By Brendan Brightman

Getty Images

French singer-songwriter Yseult had her fill at the Paris Olympics' Closing Ceremony where she performed a stellar rendition of Frank Sinatra's iconic "My Way" in front of the world.

But why was the 1969 classic performed at the Closing Ceremony? Turns out Ol' Blue Eyes got his musical inspiration from the French.

Here's what you need to know:

Why was "My Way" performed at the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The inclusion of a performance of "My Way" after the Olympic flame was extinguished in Paris was done to show the cultural bond between France and the United States, with the U.S. hosting the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

"My Way," an iconic song originally released by American singing legend Frank Sinatra, was a song rearranged for Sinatra based on the French song "Comme d’habitude," which was originally performed by French singer Claude Francois in 1967.

Although the music is the same, the lyrics for the two songs are different. Francois' song focuses on the loss of love in a relationship, whereas Sinatra's "My Way" follows a man looking back on his life with little regret.

Who is Yseult?

Yseult first earned fame in France for being the runner-up in the tenth season of "Nouvelle Star," the French version of "American Idol," in 2014.

Since then, she has released four studio albums and remains popular in her home country.

