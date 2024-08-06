The Greek Freak has been eliminated.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's best effort, Greece fell to Germany 76-63 on Tuesday to kick off the knockout round at the 2024 Olympics.

The two-time NBA MVP has performed strong throughout the tournament just to get Greece to this point. The European nation has now made the quarterfinals in four of its five Olympic appearances, but has never gotten through to the semifinals.

Here's a deep dive into how Antetokounmpo's Paris compared to his NBA stats:

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece stats for 2024 Olympics

Through three group stage games, Antetokounmpo was nearly flawless.

Greece went 1-2 with narrow losses Canada and Spain before upsetting Australia to sneak into the knockout round.

In those three battles, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 rebounds per game on 68.9% shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats for Greece vs. Germany

Antetokounmpo continued to stand out for Greece in their elimination game.

The Milwaukee Bucks star scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting with two rebounds and three assists. While he shot 64.3% from the field, his teammates shot a combined 44.4%. That was the story of the tournament for Antetokounmpo, with all four teams Greece faced having multiple NBA players while he had to carry the entire load.

Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA stats

Antetokounmpo developed from an unproven, mid-first round pick into a perennial All-Star, MVP candidate and NBA champion over the past 11 years.

His career averages are 23.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. Last season he was even better, posting averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals.

The Bucks are again expected to be among the contenders in the Eastern Conference when teams take the floor in October. For now, though, Antetokounmpo has earned some much-needed time off.

