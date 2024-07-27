Greenwich's Gretchen Walsh sets new Olympic record in women's 100m butterfly

Connecticut's Gretchen Walsh set a new Olympic record at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Walsh swam in the women's 100m butterfly semifinals and set a new Olympic record with a time of 55.38.

She already held the world record title with a time of 55.18 seconds. She is now holding the three fastest times in the event in history, according to NBC Sports.

The 100m butterfly final is on Sunday at 2:40 p.m.

Walsh grew up in Greenwich. Her sister, Alex Walsh, is also competing in the Paris Olympics.