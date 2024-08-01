2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles wins another gold medal in gymnastics all-around

Biles, 27, now has six career gold medals after her standout performance on Thursday.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Simone Biles is bringing home another gold.

The 27-year-old star claimed her sixth career gold medal with a 59.131 overall score in Thursday's women's gymnastics all-around final, just days after winning gold in the team event.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Biles won the event in the 2016 Olympics, making her the third woman to ever win all-around gold twice -- but the first to do it eight years apart. She is the oldest women’s all-around Olympic gold medalist since Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952 (age 30).

Team USA's Suni Lee, the defending gold medalist in all-around, took home the bronze. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, for the second straight Olympics, won silver in the all-around.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Biles started off the competition with a monster score on vault (15.766), but fell to third at the midway point after a shaky performance on the uneven bars (13.733). That disappointment was short-lived, though. On the balance beam, Biles regained control with a strong score (14.566). Then, she sealed the deal with a flawless floor exercise (15.066).

After her final performance, Biles was beaming and waving to fans -- certain of her victory before the score her came in. Once again, Biles is atop the gymnastics world.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us