Hamden native Alexis Holmes comes in 6th in women's 400-meter medal race in Paris

Hamden native Alexis Holmes came in sixth in the women’s 400-meter final in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday, falling short of a medal, but improving on her personal best time.

The 2018 Cheshire Academy finished in 49.77 in her Olympic debut, just under her personal and season’s best time of 49.78, which she ran at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Marileidy Paulino, of the Dominican Republic, took the gold.

Salwa Eid Naser, of Bahrain, took the silver, and Natalia Kazmarek, of Poland took the bronze.