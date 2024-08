Alexis Holmes, a sprinter from Hamden, competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday morning and she has qualified for the semifinals.

She competed in the women’s 400m in track & field in her Olympic debut and came in second in her heat.

The 24-year-old will compete in the semifinals on Wednesday.